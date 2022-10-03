Shawn Mendes on How He's Feeling After Canceling His World Tour to Focus on His Health (Exclusive)

Shawn Mendes opened up about his mental health this week after the sudden cancellation of his Wonder World tour this summer, telling ET he now feels more relaxed ahead of the premiere of his new movie, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

"It doesn't feel like such high pressure," Mendes told ET's Rachel Smith about the film. The movie will be the first time fans hear his singing voice after announcing canceling the tour dates. "I think I needed some time just to ground and spend some time with family and friends and gain some perspective of how beautiful it is what I get to do for a living," he added.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is a film adaptation based on the children's book series of the same name, which tells the story of a young boy who discovers a singing crocodile in the attic of his family's new home. Mendes voices the musical reptile, and the movie includes several of Mendes' original songs as well.

"When it comes to art and showing yourself I think that vulnerability is kind of what gives other people the power to feel that they can also be vulnerable," Mendes said of what the film had taught him. "I felt really connected with Lyle's sensitivity and sensitivity in the film. I feel a lot of that in myself."

Mendes canceled the remaining dates of his Wonder World tour in July, posting a lengthy apology and explanation on Instagram. The announcement came three weeks after he initially shared his plans to take a few weeks off of the tour to focus on his health.

"After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger," a section of his post read. "I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe.”

The Wonder World tour kicked off in Portland, Oregon in June and had shows scheduled in the United States and Canada through October. The European leg was slated to begin in May 2023. Mendes explained that he was hopeful that he would be able to start the tour again -- following some time off -- and would still be working on the production of his new music.

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile opens exclusively in movie theaters on Oct. 7.