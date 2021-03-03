Shawn Mendes Calls Camila Cabello 'My Life' in Sweet Birthday Post

Happy birthday, Camila Cabello!

The singer turned 24 on Wednesday, and in honor of her special day, boyfriend Shawn Mendes took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo and message dedicated to his love. The two started dating in July 2019 after being friends since 2014.

"Happy birthday to the kindest, bravest and most beautiful person I’ve ever known," Mendes, 22, gushed in the caption. "I love you more every day mi vida ❤️."

While chatting with ET back in December, Mendes revealed that he and Cabello have already had discussions about getting engaged someday.

"Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it's always been if I'm not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don't know, I really think when you know, you know," he said at the time. "She's been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don't know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don't want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person."

As for their musical careers, Mendes added that nothing is off limits when they write songs about one another.

"We really don't put any rules or boundaries on what we are writing about or in our art," he explained. "I think the truth about being celebrities and being in a relationship is that it's super tricky, because there are a lot of people who want to know more than what is maybe normal just to give out, they want more personal stuff."

"But both of us realize that it is just sometimes you say something that maybe you shouldn't have, and someone asks you a personal question and you answered it because you were off guard, and you know, you can't really do much about it," he added. "It's just kind of the nature of the beast."

Hear more in the video below.