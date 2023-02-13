Sharon Stone's Brother Patrick Dead at 57

Sharon Stone is mourning a major loss. The 64-year-old actress' younger brother, Patrick Stone, died Sunday morning, his wife, Tasha Stone, revealed on Facebook. He was 57.

A rep for the coroner's office in Pennsylvania told TMZ that Patrick died from sudden cardiac death due to heart disease. ET has reached out to Sharon's rep for comment.

Tasha shared the tragic news in a lengthy Facebook post Sunday.

"My heart feels like it's been ripped out of my chest. Patrick went to be with our sweet River around 3:30 this morning," Tasha wrote on Sunday of her and Patrick's son, River, who died in August 2021 of total organ failure. River was 11 months old at the time of his death.

Tasha continued her post by noting that her late husband was her "world."

"He gave me 3 beautiful children that he loved and adored," she wrote. "He made sure to make it a point to let me know how much he loved me and how much I meant to him... I knew the very first day that I saw him that I was going to marry him. I felt an immediate connection to him and for 20 years we drove each other absolutely crazy but we also loved each other so deeply. I feel lost without my best friend."

Tasha wrote that she takes "some comfort in knowing that we had one of the best days full of love" prior to Patrick's death.

"What if I am meant to carry the memory of our near perfect day so that I can smile and feel love when I think of him and he was able to take the memories with him knowing without a shadow of a doubt that he was immensely loved," she wrote. "I don't want to accept that though even if that is the purpose of his passing. I wanted a lifetime with him and even though 20 years is a long time it wasn't enough time. He was my soul mate. We just got each other even at our ugliest."

"I'm not sure what life is supposed to look like without my husband by my side and quite honestly I don't want to, but I will of coarse [sic]," Tasha continued. "I just hope that you always stay by my side watching over Hunter, Kaylee and I."

Tasha continued by telling her late husband that he "will always hold the biggest piece of my heart."

"I love you honey babe. My wish through all of this is that now at least River has his daddy with him and I hope the two of you are having the best time. Please give him the biggest hug and kiss from all of us and keep him out of mischief," she concluded. "Go hunting and fishing everyday. That's where you always felt safest and closest to God. I'm not ready and I don't want to say goodbye. I want to do this life with you. I'll always love you."