Sharon Stone's Baby Nephew River Dies After Organ Failure

Sharon Stone is mourning the sudden death of her nephew and godson, 11-month-old River Stone. On Monday, the 63-year-old actress shared that River died after he was found in his crib with total organ failure just three days ago.

River is the son of Stone's brother, Patrick, and his wife, Tasha. He was set to turn a year old on Sept. 8. Stone Instagrammed a video of a smiling River playing in bed on Monday set to Eric Clapton's "Tears in Heaven."

"River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021," she wrote.

Last week, Stone shared a picture of River hooked up to medical equipment and asked for prayers. Her friends and fellow celebs reached out to her in the comments section, including Cindy Crawford, Kate Hudson, Ruby Rose and Sharon Osbourne.

"My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today," Stone wrote. Please pray for him. We need a miracle🤍💥🙏."

This isn't the first time Stone and her family have experienced devastating medical issues. In September 2001, she suffered a stroke and was given one percent chance of survival. She wrote about it candidly in her recent memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice.

"I was walking, a ragged, tilted walk, my right leg dragging a bit, the left side of my face distorted and low, no feeling from the knee up in my left leg," she wrote. "I was talking, not knowing I was stuttering, not realizing that the walls didn’t really have blocks of colors on them. I’d lost directional hearing in my right ear and so much weight. I was now a whopping size two, at five feet, eight and a half inches."

"My right ear was so f'ed up that I had to turn my head to the left and watch people’s lips to understand what they were saying… I had an incomplete sense of what was going on around me… I had lost my short-term memory," she continued. "… I wouldn’t be able to read for another two years or remember where I’d put down my teacup. But I was up and I was alive."

Watch the video below for more.