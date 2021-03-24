Sharon Stone Opens Up About Losing Her 'Radiance' After Her Stroke (Exclusive)

Sharon Stone is opening up about the lingering effects of her stroke. The 63-year-old actress sits down with Oprah Winfrey for a new Super Soul interview, and in ET's sneak peek, she discusses how her stroke caused her to lose her "radiance."

"My radiance went away. It isn't so much your beauty as your radiance," Stone shares. It's a radiance and a magnetism and--"

"Presence?" Winfrey asks, to Stone's confirmation. "A vibrancy that comes from health, and wellbeing."

"And I think that it comes from confidence too," Stone replies. "And I think that when you're in this kind of business that we're in, they start telling you that you don't have it anymore, and you start believing it."

Stone suffered a stroke and a brain hemorrhage in September 2001, and has previously spoken about her difficult road to recovery.

"It takes such a long time to recover and it takes such a long time, once you recover, to recover your life," she told ET in 2015.

"In all the years you spend recovering, you lose your place in line in your life," Stone shared. "You get behind financially, you get behind in your career, you're not at the top of the list anymore for anything. So I think the fact that people understand -- when you have a heart attack, a stroke, cancer, whatever -- that you not only have to deal with your health and your family, but you have to start over again once you are well."

Stone discusses her stroke, her difficult childhood and her revealing new memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, on Super Soul this Saturday on discovery+. Her Super Soul podcast drops March 31.