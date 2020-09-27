Sharon Osbourne Praises Daughter Kelly's 'Unbelievable' Weight Loss Transformation (Exclusive)

Sharon Osbourne knows her daughter, Kelly, can do anything she puts her mind to. In an interview with ET's Kevin Frazier last Tuesday, the Talk co-host praised Kelly's "unbelievable" transformation, after she revealed she had lost 85 pounds.

"Doesn't she [look great]?" Sharon asked. Last month, Kelly shared that she underwent gastric sleeve surgery almost two years ago. She also stopped drinking and has focused on living a healthier lifestyle.

Sharon had undergone gastric bypass surgery in 1999. She told ET in 2014 that she regretted having the surgery and had the band removed in 2006 -- but she's supportive of Kelly finding what works for her.

"She's like, she’s unbelievable," Sharon said on Tuesday. "Listen, she can do anything."

The TV personality is such a fan of her daughter that she'd love for Kelly to join her on The Talk. The CBS talk show is down a member, after Marie Osmond left the show earlier this month, following one season.

"If it was up to me, I'd have Kelly and Jack [join the show]. But it's not. I work for CBS," Sharon confessed.

"We've had changes. People coming in and going. So we just go with the flow," she added of The Talk's changes. "I have to say that with four [hosts], we've got more time to talk."

The mom of three is also excited about the daytime talk show's new stage.

"I love it," she said of the set. "I think that everybody's done a great job with it. It's separate enough that we're all safe, but yet we're all still touchable."

