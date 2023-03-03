Shania Twain Confirms Ex-Husband Robert 'Mutt' Lange Is Still With Former Friend Marie-Anne Following Affair

Country music star Shania Twain recently offered a rare update on her ex-husband, Robert "Mutt" Lange. Shania and Robert divorced almost 15 years ago after he had an affair with Shania's best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. Then, two years later, Shania married Marie-Anne's ex-husband, Frédéric Thiébaud.

Shania told Armchair Expert host Dax Shepard this week that Robert and Marie-Anne are still together, though she and her ex only ever communicate about their son, Eja, born in 2001.

"Mutt and I parent well together, for people who don’t talk to each other," Shania said. "We'll just text. We both love our son so much, so we don't play any games like that. We have the same priority, we share spaces for him. No nonsense there. … I think everyone gets what they deserve. … I got what I deserve -- I got the greatest man on the planet."

Shania added that her marriage to Frédéric is "not embarrassing," emphasizing that she did not get close to him until long after both learned about their exes' cheating.

"We didn’t have each other's numbers," she said. "He was not really part of our daily lives because he's working these crazy hours. A lot of travel [for his] very high-profile company, just suit and tie and so he would be around, like, weekend dinners and stuff like that. We would all eat together and that was it. And then it would be mostly him and Mutt chatting, so I didn’t really know Fred very well. I guess it was a beautiful surprise to then see how gracefully and graciously he was dealing with navigating the same pain."

Shania said the two were first drawn to one another because they were forced to navigate identical difficult situations. "He was so thoughtful about it all," she said. "It was not cool with him, but he was smarter about it. I was uncontrollably fragile over it, which I had never felt before ever because I thought, for once, I was stable. I really believe that I'm safe, so that really devastated me. I think more than any other instability I've ever felt."

Having a friend to help reassure her through the healing process proved invaluable, Shania said. "Fred's so smart," she added. "This is one of the smartest people I know [and] he didn't know either. That helped me feel better. … Neither of us saw it coming. … I allowed myself to trust too much. … I did let my guard down too much. I was angry, though. The anger comes a lot from my childhood too because I’m thinking, 'Man, you can do anything to me, but if you f**king lie, like, right to my f**king face? Now, I'm so angry.' It wasn’t just, 'Infidelity happens.' That was not me. I spun around in that for quite a while. That was the hardest part to let go of really, the anger."