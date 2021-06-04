Shailene Woodley Gushes Over Fiancé Aaron Rodgers As She Celebrates Him Guest Hosting 'Jeopardy!

Shailene Woodley couldn't be more excited for her fiancé's new gig. The actress took to her Instagram story on Monday to marvel at Aaron Rodgers ahead of his first night as a guest host on Jeopardy!

"This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive, just shaved his neck this morning, has a little man-bun going... this guy is hosting Jeopardy! tonight!" Woodley said in the video she shared.

In the clip, the pair were in the car together as Rodgers was driving and Woodley was filming from the passenger seat and adorably flirting with her fiancé.

"So, you can watch it, and you should watch it!" Woodley declared with a broad smile, before asking Rodgers what fans can expect from the episode.

"There's some laughs, maybe some tears? Excitement! Mystery!" Rodgers declared with a laugh.

Rodgers is the latest in a series of celebrity guest hosts who have stepped up to the Jeopardy! podium to helm the popular game show in the wake of longtime host Alex Trebek's death in November.

While his run on the show this time around lasts two weeks, Rodgers recently revealed that he would be very open to the possibility of making it his full-time job.

He recently opened up during a chat on The Pat McAfee Show, and he said he would love to do it, even if it meant shaving his face entirely -- something the NFL star has long opted not to do.

"If [shaving] is ever a prereq to get the full-time gig, no problem with it at all. No problem at all," he said. "I would love to be the host of Jeopardy!, yes."

He also detailed his preparation for the gig, explaining that he "watched hours and hours and hours of episodes."

"But I had to watch from a different perspective -- from Alex's perspective," Rodgers explained. "I couldn't watch it as a fan anymore."

Meanwhile, Rodgers' episodes of Jeopardy! kick off less than two months after Woodley first confirmed that they had gotten engaged, while speaking with Jimmy Fallon during an episode of The Tonight Show.

During her chat, where she addressed the engagement speculation and revealed that the pair had met and began dating during the pandemic. Woodley explained, "For us, it's not new news, you know? So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

She also mentioned Rodgers long-time love of Jeopardy! and said it was that aspect to his personality that attracted her to him.

"He's, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living," Woodley told The Tonight Show host. "Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!' But he's really just so good at it."

The 29-year-old actress says she doesn't know the Green Bay Packers quarterback as a "football guy."

"I don't get it. He's good. He's great. But, like, I don't understand. 'Cause I don't know him as a football guy. I know him as, like, the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!. That's the dude I know."

For more on the couple, check out the video below.

Jeopardy! airs weekdays. Check here for local listings.