'Sex and the City' Writer Candace Bushnell Reveals She Went on a Date With One of the Show's Leading Men

Candace Bushnell, a.k.a. "the real life Carrie Bradshaw," is sharing some behind-the-scenes tea about Sex and the City.

While on The Bradshaw Boys podcast, the author (whose book was the basis for the hit HBO series and two movies) revealed she once went on a dinner date with one of the show's leading men. And yes, that would be one of the guys Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) dated on the show!

"I'm never gonna be Team Aidan for Carrie," she confessed, referencing John Corbett, who played the beloved Aidan Shaw. "I can't for a variety of reasons but one of the reasons was that my mother hated Aidan."

"I did go to dinner with John Corbett," she continued. "I went out to dinner with him, it was romantic, [but] all I could think was, 'My mother's gonna kill me!'"

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) and John Corbett (Aidan) in a scene from 'Sex and the City.' Paramount Pictures/Newsmakers

During another portion of the podcast, Bushnell also revealed that SATC producer Darren Star offered her a role in the series, which she politely declined.

"Darren asked me, 'Do you wanna play [Mr. Big's wife] Natasha?' And I was like, 'No,'" she recalled. "They had an actress, she couldn't do it, so he was like, 'Come down here and play Natasha.' I was like, 'I'm busy, I cannot come to the set.'"

The role of Natasha ultimately went to Bridget Moynahan, while Mr. Big was portrayed by Chris Noth.

Earlier this year, Parker called in to the The Bradshaw Boys podcast, and weighed in on the age-old question: Team Aidan or Team Big?

"As you can imagine, this puts me in a terrible position," Parker quipped when asked to choose between her character's two main love interests. "There is a very quick and simple answer. You have to be Team Big or Team John (Big's real name). I guess, only because you can't tell a story that long and not in the most conventional way kind of root for that ending. And I love Chris Noth so much, and it felt wonderfully and skillfully written by Michael Patrick [King]."

"But I love John Corbett so much and I loved Aidan. I loved his Aidan," she added. "The best of both worlds is in fact having your cake and eating it too. So I feel like I got both teams. Ultimately, Carrie should have ended up with Big, but it was a delight to mess around before she arrived at that."

