'Severance' Renewed for Season 2 on Apple TV Plus Ahead of the Season 1 Finale

After a slow burn at the beginning of the season, attention and acclaim for Severance has reached a fever pitch ahead of its season 1 finale. As fans eagerly await to see how the puzzle box of a show wraps things up on Friday, April 8, Apple TV+ has announced that the cryptic workplace series from creator and writer Dan Erickson and director and executive producer Ben Stiller will return for season 2.

“It’s really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show -- and the level of fan engagement,” Stiller said in a statement. “It has been a long road bringing Severance to television. I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi-season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it. I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Keir!”

On the Apple TV+ series, Adam Scott leads the ensemble cast as Mark Scout, an employee at the mysterious Lumon Industries that has undergone the severance procedure, which divides a person’s workplace and home life memories.

“I certainly understand why my character in the show wants to do this -- it's just so that he doesn't have to feel anything for eight hours a day. It's understandable but it seems a little dicey to me,” Scott told ET about Mark’s decision to work at Lumon and become “severed.”

But after the unexpected departure of one employee in Mark’s department and the arrival of another, the balance in office quickly becomes unsettled. And it’s not long before Mark and his coworkers -- Dylan (Zach Cherry), Helly (Britt Lower) and Irving (John Turturro) -- start realizing there’s a lot more going on than they realized.

At times the show can be darkly funny and at others, bizarre and unsettling. Yet, it’s somehow managed to stay captivating with each revealing new episode. “It felt like a very unique and original tone,” Stiller told ET about what excited him most about the project. “It did remind me of workplace comedies but then also, it has these strange sort of psychological thriller elements to it that are, you know, very off putting.”