'Senior Year' Trailer: Rebel Wilson Is Going Back to High School 20 Years Later

Rebel Wilson is going back to school! In the official trailer for Senior Year, the actress plays a popular high school senior who had it all -- the perfect boyfriend, the perfect friend group and life. But before she could top it all off by claiming the throne as prom queen, she fell off the top of the human pyramid of cheerleaders and landed in a coma.

Flash forward 20 years, where she wakes up and the year is 2022. Now, at 37, she has the goal to get her life back -- and finish out her senior year on top. However, during her time in the coma, the world has changed with the introduction of social media, Lady Gaga and a whole lotta Fast & Furious films.

"Everybody else just got to go on and live their lives," she says in the trailer. "And I'm supposed to jump forward. I just found out there's eight more Fast & Furious movies."

Keeping in mind that high school was "just like yesterday," she's on a mission to rule the school once again.

Senior Year also stars Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Justin Hartley, Chris Parnell, Angourie Rice, Michael Cimino, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Brandon Scott Jones, Alicia Silverstone, Joshua Colley, Jade Bender and Avantika.

Senior Year premieres globally May 13 on Netflix.