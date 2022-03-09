Selma Blair Gets Restraining Order Against Her Ex Following His Felony Domestic Violence Arrest

Selma Blair has been granted a protective order against her ex-boyfriend, Ronald Carlson.

The actress was granted the order following Carlson's arrest last month on charges of domestic violence.

According to court documents obtained byET on Wednesday, Blair and Carlson were in a long-term relationship that recently came to an end. On Feb. 22, Carlson allegedly came over to Blair's home to drop off a TV set.

The actress claims that she told him she wasn't feeling well and was heavily medicated as part of her treatment for her battle with multiple sclerosis. In the docs, Blair alleges that Carlson got frustrated with her and began berating her, yelling, "You f**ked up, you can't do anything, you can't love anybody, you're f**king useless, you cripple."

Blair claims she responded to his remarks, "I don't f**king deserve this, I can do so much better than you." At which point, Carlson is accused of lunging at her while she was on a couch and attempting to strangle her as she tried to fight back.

She alleges that he placed his hands over her nose and mouth and she lost consciousness during the alleged altercation.

Police arrived at her home and interviewed the actress, where she says she began to bleed from her nose and again lost consciousness. EMTs at the scene made the decision to take her to the hospital for evaluation.

Carlson was arrested for felony domestic violence with corporal injuries. Police also obtained a five-day emergency protective order against Carlson on Blair's behalf.

A source tells ET that the alleged incident took place after she received one of her IV treatments for MS, which puts her in an incredibly weakened state.

Carlson denies Blair's account of the incident, and has filed a request for a protective order against Blair.

In documents obtained by ET, Carlson claims he was at Blair's house when she became antagonistic and insulting toward him. He alleges that Blair swung at him and struck him in the face and began to scratch him, and that he did cover her face or mouth. His protective order has not yet been granted.