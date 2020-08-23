'Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet Were Married Nearly 2 Years Before TV Wedding

Selling Sunsetfans thought they had witnessed every stage of Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet's relationship on the Netflix series, but it turns out they've only known them as husband and wife. The pair were already married when they were introduced as boyfriend and girlfriend on Selling Sunset's first season.

"Mary and Romain had a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term," the couple’s rep said in a statement to ET on Sunday. "In their minds, they weren’t properly married until the wedding that was filmed during the show."

According to a marriage license and certificate obtained by TMZ, Mary and Romain married at the Ventura Courthouse on March 9, 2018 -- 19 months before their televised wedding took place in Los Angeles in October 2019.

Season one of Selling Sunset premiered in March 2019, featuring Romain's proposal to Mary. The second season (which debuted in May 2020) documented their wedding, while season three (released earlier this month) showed them navigating new challenges as newlyweds.

One of those challenges were the trust issues Mary and Romain experienced after she found out that women were brought back to his hotel suite during his Las Vegas Bachelor party. Though it was Jason and Brett Oppenheim who invited women to the room, Romain didn't tell Mary about it, because he didn't want to worry her.

"I knew it wasn't his fault," Mary told ET earlier this month. "I was like, 'Tell me the truth. I will not like it, but I will respect you for telling me, because I know in the future if something happens that's out of your control, I'll know about it. You'll man up and you'll tell me.' So, and he understands that now."

The couple also discussed having children.

"We went to a fertility clinic. I got everything checked, and we filmed actually me doing all of that, it just didn't make it on the show," Mary revealed. "I'm good to go, I just haven't done the process yet, which I keep kicking myself for, because now I'm 40 and they said, 'Don't go beyond 40.' But again, I haven't had time. So I'm working on that."

"And Romain has to go in, and he's just as busy as I am. So, we know we have to, but right now, if we can't even go in to freeze eggs, should we really be bringing a kid into this world? I mean, we need to slow down and then decide when is the right time," she added. "But I'm going to make a point to freeze the eggs soon, embryos actually."

