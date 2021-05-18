'Selena: The Series' Star Gabriel Chavarria Welcomes Baby Girl

Gabriel Chavarria and his girlfriend, Arena Moreno, have welcomed a baby girl! The Selena: The Series star announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday.

Chavarria shared pictures of both him and Moreno at the hospital with their daughter. They have decided to name their daughter Marina Rose.

"Marina Rose Chavarria Moreno 💜," he wrote. "Welcome to the world mi amor 🌎 Literally the best day of my life. @arena.moreno Te Amo!!! 💪🏽😘😘😘 God is amazing 🙏🏽."

Moreno also shared pictures of baby Marina Rose, writing, "Bendecida, sana y llena de amor," which translates to "Blessed, healthy and full of love."

Chavarria, 32, and Moreno, 28, met on the set of Netflix's Selena: The Series, in which he plays the late Selena Quintanialla's brother, Abraham (A.B.).

In October, Chavarria shared with ET the ups and downs his family experienced after immigrating to the United States from Honduras and talked about what family means to him.

"Family to me is the most important thing," he noted. "I grew up with 11 siblings and it helped me appreciate the importance of having a supportive family unit. It allowed me to understand and have a better perspective on all the sacrifices my parents made to give us a better life."

"I grew up in Los Angeles, California, and we experienced a lot of financial difficulties," he also shared. "The struggle was real. We were poor. We lived in Section 8 housing, going from one housing project to the next. But, it didn't matter where we lived. To me, what was important was how life was inside our home. I was a happy and joyful kid. I grew up very close to my brothers and sister. We were always there for each other."