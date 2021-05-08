'Selena: The Series': Fans React to Heartbreaking Final Episode

Even if fans know Selena Quintanilla's fate, watching the ending of Selena: The Series is still heartbreaking.
Part 2 of the Netflix series covers Selena's rise to fame, becoming a musical sensation, winning her first GRAMMY award, her marriage to Chris Perez, and her untimely death. The "Como la Flor" singer was only 23 when she was shot and killed on March 31, 1995, by Yolanda Saldívar, a friend and former manager of her Selena Etc. boutiques.
The tragic moment plays out in the final season, with viewers becoming emotional watching the event unfold. Christian Serratos, who portrays Selena, told ET that she "blacked out" filming the end of the singer's life.
"The filming process was so much about her life and how joyful she was and how wonderful she was, that we forgot that at the end we were going to have to film this very sad moment," Serratos expressed. "So I blacked out. But on the day, it really hit me. And it didn't hit me until I was sitting in the car and I realized that I was wearing the same clothes. I was wearing the same everything."
"And I was like, 'Oh, man, I'm playing my idol. And I'm walking in the same steps she did before this terrible moment.' And that was awful. I was like, I don't want to do this again. I don't want to do this ever again. This is terrible, this sucks. And it is what it is," she continued, adding that the cast and crew recreated the moment "in a very beautiful way." "It wasn't about the terrible moment. It was about how tragedy can affect the people around you."
After finishing the series, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts and feelings.
"I mean I know how it was going to end but it still had me crying 😭😭 Selena was such a beautiful soul and didn't deserve this at all but we will remember her with that beautiful smile she always had♥️," one fan tweeted.
"not me crying even though I knew how the Selena series would end. #SelenaTheSeries," another fan wrote.
See more reactions below:
For more on Part 2 of Selena: The Series -- including that Beyoncé moment -- watch the video below.
