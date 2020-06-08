Selena Gomez Says She Dreams of Collaborating With Bestie Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez knows exactly who she wants to collab with. The songstress recently revealed that she's always had it in her heart to sing a song with her best friend, Taylor Swift.

The "Lose You to Love Me" songstress joined Twitch’s Animal Talking streaming talk show on Wednesday evening, and got candid about her musical collaboration aspirations.

"I’ve always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor," Gomez explained. "We both wanted to do that."

According to Gomez, there's always a possibility that it could happen in the future, as she and Swift have stayed close for years and their relationship has remained solid.

"It just feels like we’re family, I've known her for 13 or 14 years now," Gomez said. "She’s been my best friend, [and] we’ve talked about it, for sure."

When asked outright if it's only "a matter of time" before they work on something, Gomez teasingly said, "You never know!"

Gomez's comments come just a few days after Swift surprised fans with the impromptu release of her latest studio album, Folklore, which has received resounding praise since it first dropped -- along with Swift's music video for her debut single, "Cardigan."

