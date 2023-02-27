Selena Gomez Says Not Staying in Touch With 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Cast Was 'Biggest Mistake'

Selena Gomez is being open about the biggest mistake she made during her time on Wizards of Waverly Place. Selena, who played Alex Russo on the Disney Channel original series, appeared on the Wizards of Waverly Pod podcast, hosted by David DeLuise -- who played Jerry Russo, and Jennifer Stone, who played Alex's best friend, Harper Finkle.

During the fishbowl segment of the podcast, where David and Jennifer ask questions pulled out of a Wizards of Waverly Place prop, Selena was asked, "What has been your biggest mistake so far?"

Becoming emotional, Selena, 30, revealed that it was not keeping in touch with the cast of the show after it wrapped.

"Probably not staying in touch with you guys," the "Wolves" singer revealed. "No, honestly. I think I slowly became ... I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made. I didn't want you guys to see me in the state that I was in because a) you would have told me the truth, which terrifies me and b) I didn't want to let you down."

David -- who became teary-eyed at Selena's reveal added, "That's really sweet, and thank you for saying that. And obviously I miss you and I'm happy you're doing well now."

Jennifer shared that the blame wasn't just on Selena, noting that she felt partially responsible as well.

"I appreciate you saying that, because to be perfectly blunt, there have been times where I was like, 'Did we stop being friends because I didn't tell her what she wanted to hear?' I appreciate you being that honest."

Selena shared that she still had love for both Jennifer and David, and thanked them for understanding.

"I appreciate you guys dearly," she said. "And I love you so much, in a way I never loved anybody else."

Wizards of Waverly Place ran on Disney from 2007-2012. In addition to Selena, Jennifer and David, the hit show also starred David Henrie (Justin Russo), Jake T. Austin (Max Russo) and Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa Russo). During the episode, Selena shared that her time on the show was the "happiest" she had ever been.

"I can't begin to tell you guys without making it such a little cry session, I felt like I was the happiest I'd been my whole life," she said. "I don't want that to be a sad thought because I'm really grateful and happy, but it was definitely the happiest times for me, and I recognize that because I obviously have this different attention on me that I didn't have then. It was a really pure time."

Getty Images

"Little did I know, I ended up with everyone I needed to be in my life. I felt safe, and that's such a hard thing for me to feel. I know that you guys loved me for me. You guys genuinely loved me and that's all I could have asked for, the unconditional trust and bond we had. I miss it so much."

Selena added about her time on Wizards, "I am so lucky and grateful that I get to be a part of all these other projects, but I tell people all the time I've never had that feeling that I had with the whole Wizards crew, not just you guys."

In the years since the show has ended, Selena has had reunions with cast members David Henrie and Jennifer. Last year, the "Come and Get It" singer made her return to Waverly Place during a visit to New York City.