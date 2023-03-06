Selena Gomez Says Her 'Heart Has Been Heavy' Amid Hailey Bieber Drama

Selena Gomez gave her fans an update, following weeks of surrounding drama. On Sunday, the Only Murders in the Building star posted a new TikTok video.

In the clip, the Rare Beauty founder spends five minutes doing a full face of makeup, using all of her products. Keeping things general, and on trend, the 30-year-old actress does a voiceover narrating the steps she takes for her simple, yet chic routine.

At the end of the video, Gomez gives her fans and the beauty creators on the app a special shout-out for using her products, noting that the community "changed my life with my blush."

"Thank you so much for all your love for Rare Beauty," Gomez said. "I'm the happiest ever. I love you guys so much, thank you."

In the comments of the video, which has gotten millions of views, Gomez seemingly responded to fans who have been worried about her amid the drama with Hailey Bieber.

"Thank you and love you all so much. I'm deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy," the "Who Says" singer wrote in the comments.

In another comment, Gomez made another reveal and request to her followers.

"Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health," she wrote. "My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love."

Gomez's message comes after social media hinted at a feud between her and Hailey Bieber last month. It started when a video showing Hailey pretending to gag at the mention of Taylor Swift resurfaced, prompting Gomez to come to her BFF's defense.

In another incident, social media users accused Bieber and Kylie Jenner of making fun of Gomez's eyebrows -- in which Jenner denied, and Gomez publicly praised her.

However, after the week-long drama, Gomez announced she would be taking a break from social media.

Last week, Gomez made her return to Instagram, sharing a series of pictures taking in some family time on a boat with her stepfather, Brian, and little sister, Gracie.

"Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real. Grateful, thankful and blessed lady," she wrote.