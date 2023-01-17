Selena Gomez Reveals Meryl Streep Is in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 -- See Her Priceless Reaction

Selena Gomez couldn't be more excited about her new co-star. The celebrated actress revealed on Tuesday that she's working alongside Meryl Streep on the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building.

Gomez took to Instagram to share a video in which she was seated between co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, on the living room set for their hit Hulu series.

"Guys! We're on set! What are we shooting? Season 3! The gang is back!" Gomez exlclaims, as she pans the camera over to show co-stars Andrea Martin and Paul Rudd -- who is set to have a large role this season after his memorable cameo in the Season 2 finale.

"Well, I do think it could get a little bit better," Rudd said with a smile as Gomez panned the camera back over to herself to reveal Streep pop her head up from behind the couch.

"Steve do you want a pillow? Marty are you OK?" she said, helpfully, before putting her hand on Gomez' shoulder. "You OK?"

"I'm OK, thank you Meryl, you're sweet," Gomez says, while trying to hide her overwhelming excitement.

Martin took to Twitter to share a delightful black-and-white cast photo of his own, showing himself, Streep, Short, Gomez and Rudd all smiling for the camera and cuddled together on the same couch.

"The filming of Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building' has begun! A cast to dream of," Martin captioned the post.

ET spoke with Only Murders EP Dan Fogelman at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards last August, and he opened up about landing Rudd -- and other big stars -- for the hit series.

"All I will say is that doors open up to you when you have Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in your television show, and if they make a couple of telephone calls for you," he noted with a laugh. "That has been our North star and our lucky star since we started it, and it continues to work for us."

Only Murders in the Building seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Hulu. The streaming platform has not officially announced when season 3 is set to premiere.