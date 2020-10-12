Selena Gomez 'Not Ready to Jump Into a Relationship,' Source Says

Selena Gomez is doing her own thing and focusing "on what makes her happy." Amid rumors that the "Rare" singer is dating NBA player Jimmy Butler, a source tells ET that Gomez, 28, is not anxious to jump into any sort of serious relationship right now.

"Selena has enjoyed hanging out with Jimmy, but she is keeping her options open in terms of guys," the source says. "She is comfortable dating, but also comfortable being single. She’s not rushing into anything whatsoever."

The source adds, "Selena is focusing on what makes her happy and what feels good to her -- whether that’s a relationship or not."

"The qualities that stand out to her in terms of a potential boyfriend are confident, supportive, smart, funny, trustworthy, and reliable," the source notes.

Meanwhile last week, Gomez's ex, Justin Bieber, called out an Instagram user who wrote that Gomez's fans should insult his wife, Hailey Bieber.

ET's source notes, "Selena, Justin and Hailey are all tired of the Selena vs. Hailey narrative at this point. It’s exhausting for everyone and they just want people to move on so they can move on too and not focus on any further negativity or past situations."

Without naming Gomez, the "Holy" singer posted a lengthy message on his Instagram Story last Thursday, defending his wife against haters.

"This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so forth," he wrote. "I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face day to day."

"It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in this world. It is not right," he continued.

Gomez, meanwhile, also recently opened up about her self-discovery and healing journey.

"The whole theme of my last album was a lot of self-discovery, a lot of being OK, being alone and being vulnerable, being OK with not looking like everything else, like everyone else," she shared at the virtual Teen Vogue Summit. "And I think for me, there’s so much that I want my brand [Rare Beauty] to feel like."

All that took a lot of hard work -- and "requires a check-in with yourself," Gomez explained. For more on the pop star, watch below.