Selena Gomez Doesn't Edit Out Her Pimple in Makeup-Free Selfie

Selena Gomez went all natural in three makeup-free selfies posted to Instagram on Wednesday. The Only Murders In The Building star photographed herself without editing out a pimple on her face.

Gomez captioned the carousel, "Me." In the photos, Gomez's hair is down and she wears a simple blue turtleneck.

Gomez has historically been candid with her fans about beauty routines and beyond -- her 2022 documentary My Mind and Me lifted the curtain on her struggles with her lupus diagnosis along with bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety.

Shortly before the documentary released in November, Gomez told ET the experience had helped her reflect positively on her body image journey.

"In a weird way, I feel like it is a time capsule of things," she said of the film. "A period of my life where I look back, and I actually feel bad for that version of myself. I think that it was good for me to see how I was responding to my body, the way that I was acting and the way it was so irrational in moments, and I think it was really healing for me to see that and get it out."

Gomez later returned to Instagram last month after a four-year hiatus.

"Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram ?," she captioned a series of mirror selfies.

She is the second most-followed woman on the platform after Kylie Jenner, and had previously handed her social media accounts over to her team in order to protect her mental health.

When asked what she'd tell her younger self, a version of Gomez who was struggling to balance her career, her personal life and her health, she said never "be afraid."

At the documentary premiere, Gomez had advised fans to "not be afraid. I never actually was afraid to tell people that I wanna take time for myself," she said. "I never thought that was a bad thing. So, to be sharing something honest and say, 'Hey, I'm taking a break because I need it?' I'm being honest, and I think that's just who I am."