'Seeking Brother Husband': Carl Explains Why He's OK With Wife Kenya Having Multiple Partners (Exclusive)

TLC's new show Seeking Brother Husband, premiering this Sunday, is introducing viewers to a whole new set of unconventional relationships -- couples, or in some cases trios, looking to add more husbands into the family. In this exclusive clip from the show's premiere, Kenya takes viewers inside her relationship with her two partners, Carl and Tiger, and why it works for them.

Kenya and Carl have been married for 29 years, and in the clip she shares that 12 years into their marriage, they decided she was going to have multiple partners because she had met and fell for another man. After a lengthy discussion, Carl explains how he came to be OK with the decision.

"So we discussed it for a number of years," he says. "I finally came to the knowledge and understanding about feminine, you know, expression and realize that you have to allow women to be free and express themselves and as a man I'm here to support her in doing that."

Kenya says she met her brother husband, Tiger, at a Halloween party where he was dressed up as Tiger Woods. He's now lived with her and Carl for five years. Kenya calls herself "multi-faceted" and says Carl fits one side of who she is -- the deep and philosophical part -- and Tiger fits her more spontaneous side. As for Tiger, he acknowledges that others wonder why Carl would let another man into their marriage, but says "it's a benefit" to have another person there that you can relate to and trust as opposed to any lying and cheating going on in a relationship.

"It really adds a lot of serenity to the home," Tiger says.

Kenya shares that most men she meets actually "react well" when she tells them that she's in two long-term marriages.

"I'm dating because I'll always be dating," she says about still wanting more partners. "It's just fun, what can I say? It's hard to explain this because it feels like, it's not rocket science. We all love attention, energy, relationships and love."

Seeking Brother Husband premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and will be available to stream the same day on Discovery+.