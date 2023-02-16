See Olivia Wilde's Unique New Arm Tattoo -- With a Special Connection to Daughter Daisy

You might be starry-eyed over Olivia Wilde's new arm tattoo.

The Don't Worry Darling director's newest ink has been revealed -- and it's definitely intricate. On Wednesday, tattoo artist Brian Woo showed off his latest work on Wilde's left forearm: a detailed configuration featuring a hummingbird and the Libra constellation, seemingly in honor of her and ex Jason Sudeikis' daughter, Daisy, 6.

"Completing the balance, adding to the story for Olivia ✨🌘💫 done awhile back at #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle," Woo captioned the photos on Instagram.

Wilde shared the post on her Instagram Story, quipping, "Running out of arms."

Back in 2018, she revealed the constellation she got inked on her other forearm in honor of her now-8-year-old son, Otis. "Heatwave activities include...✨🌙✨For my little o," she captioned the post at the time.

She also has the phrase, "All love, A" tattooed near her left wrist in honor of her late uncle, Alexander.

