See Avril Lavigne's Full-Circle Moment at Her Own Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Avril Lavigne was 16 years old the first time she visited Hollywood. She was so enamored with the Walk of Fame, the artist who was still two years shy from releasing the song that would catapult her to music's greatest heights laid down on a star and took a picture while wearing a hoodie emblazoned with the words "Skateboarding Is Not a Crime."

Little did she know, at the time, that she'd be back two decades later -- wearing the exact same hoodie -- for another photo, only this time it would be to celebrate her very own star.

The "Sk8er Boi" singer received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at a frenzied Wednesday afternoon ceremony attended by her fiance, Mod Sun, and their dear friend, Machine Gun Kelly. Following the speeches, Lavigne explained to ET that she decided to bring her favorite hoodie from high school "for good luck and good vibes."

"My first time in Hollywood I came to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, then I came to Hollywood Boulevard," the singer recalled. "Walking down the Walk of Fame I had no idea one day that I'd be getting a star of my own. I was wearing this sweatshirt at the time. I was 16. This was my favorite hoodie in high school, and I still have it today, so I thought, 'OK, I gotta wear it.'"

During her speech, Lavigne thanked her family for their support, as well as famed music producer L.A. Reid "for discovering me at 15 years old, just a kid from a small town in Ontario, Canada, and he believed in me."

"Sk8er Boi" would go on to be nominated for a GRAMMY and an MTV Video Music Award in 2003. The rest is history. That song, by the way, also had a huge impact on fellow musician MGK. During his speech honoring Lavigne, Kelly referred to her as an "amazing friend" and "rock star." He also opened up about how much her music meant to him when he was growing up.

"Avril Lavigne, you are an amalgamation, the amalgamation of our generation's childhood, adulthood, angst, love, breakups, all of the above and everything in between," he said. "You have been with me way longer than you know. You were with me on all of the times I got my heart broken. Your music was in my headphones. You were an inspiration for a generation of kids like myself, who wore baggy jeans and skated and didn't fit into what MTV’s version of what the girls wanted. And when you made 'Sk8er Boi' that was the hope that we hung onto like, 'Oh hell yeah. We can we can stay the way we are and there's someone out there looking out for us.'"