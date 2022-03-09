Sebastian Stan Reveal the Most 'Terrifying' Part of His Rockstar Transformation for 'Pam & Tommy' (Exclusive)

The 39-year-old star walked the red carpet at the premiere screening of the Pam & Tommy finale at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and he spoke with ET's Lauren Zima about the acclaimed series and portraying the real-life music legend.

When asked what the hardest part of becoming Lee really was, Stan admitted it was "the drums."

"Because I don't play the drums. I don't play any musical instruments," he shared. "So just kind of going at it and learning from scratch was pretty terrifying."

"I guess he was labelled as the greatest drummer in the world, so it just felt like they were big shoes to fill," Stan added of Lee. "But I did my best."

Stan also addressed the possibility of future awards season buzz as the show has been getting a lot of love from critics with particular praise going to his performance, as well as co-star Lily James' portrayal of Pamela Anderson.

"I would be great, I'm sure, [but] I think we did this with the best intentions to try to further the conversation in a way. Relook at events that we thought we knew, process them hopefully differently and that's sort of all we can hope for," Stan said. "Everything else after that is, I guess, icing on the cake."

"I'm just glad its resonating with people," he added.

