Sebastian Stan and Lily James Are Unrecognizable as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson -- See the First Look!

The actors completely transformed into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Hulu’s upcoming limited series Pam & Tommy. The first look photos were released on Friday, and show the two embodying the famous former couple to a tee!

In the joint black-and-white photo, a black-haired Stan is shirtless and wearing jeans and a black belt. He is all tatted up and rocks chain necklaces. James, meanwhile, is off on the side with a barbed wire tattoo on her arm, her blond locks up in a sexy undo and biting her lover's nipple ring.

In a second photo, James is wearing an all-black leather corset top and pants, with her blonde hair down and curled, looking exactly like Anderson. The resemblance is uncanny.

Tommy & Pam is set to revolve around Anderson and Lee's whirlwind romance -- the former couple married on the beach in Mexico in 1995 after knowing each other for only 96 hours -- and ensuing sex tape scandal. Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò also co-star.

Rogen also shared photos of himself in character in his Instagram post.

The eight-episode series will be written by Rob Siegel and directed by I, Tonya's Craig Gillespie. Earlier this month, James was seen as the blonde bombshell while on the set of the project.