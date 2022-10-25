'Scrubs’ Writer Eric Weinberg Pleads Not Guilty to 18 Counts of Sexual Assault, Denied Bail

TV producer Eric Weinberg has been remanded into custody after being denied bail at a bench warrant hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, Weinberg "pleaded not guilty and was remanded into custody and being held without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on November 15 for a preliminary hearing setting."

The former TV producer pleaded not guilty to 18 charges of sexual assault, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He had previously been out on $5 million bail.

Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez told the court that they believe Weinberg "is a danger to society." Weinberg's attorneys suggested that the court could impose restrictions on his internet access, limit the locations he's allowed to go, or impose house arrest.

Presiding judge Virginia Wilson sided with the prosecution and remanded Weinberg into custody until his November hearing.

Weinberg -- who served as a co-executive producer on numerous TV shows including Scrubs, Californication and Anger Management -- was arrested at a home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on July 15. He is accused of committing numerous sexual assaults, including rape, between 2012 and 2019 in the Los Angeles area.

According to the LAPD, Weinberg allegedly "targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places." Police allege that the producer "would approach the women who were in their 20-30s, under the guise of being a photographer and would set up photo shoots with them."

The police claim that "once the women were in his residence, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot."

Per Weinberg's IMDb page, he has not worked as a TV producer since 2016, when he was credited as an executive producer on two episodes of Epix's political comedy series Graves.