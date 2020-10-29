Scott Disick Posts a Flirty Vacation Pic With Kourtney Kardashian Following Her Selfies

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian know how to pique fans' interests! The exes and co-parents both recently attended Kim Kardashian West's tropical birthday getaway, and it seems the former pair really bonded while on vacation together with their kids.

After Kourtney shared some rare selfies with Scott riding bikes together, the businessman kicked the rumor mill up a notch with a romantic sunset pic.

In the photo, the parents of Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, are far away from the camera but Scott can still be seen with his arm wrapped around Kourtney.

"Working on my night moves," Lord Disick captioned the pic.

Kourt was quick to comment on the post, with a laughing cat emoji, "😹."

Fans began speculating in the comments section about whether it was actually Kourtney in the photo, or the couple's daughter, Penelope. But the debate ended when many noted that the 8-year-old wouldn't be that tall.

Now that Kourtney and Scott are both once again single, rumors of them potentially rekindling their romance have abounded. Scott has frequently left flirty comments on his ex's Instagram posts, and earlier this month he even teased her as she quoted "WAP" lyrics in one of her captions.

After Kourtney captioned one shot, "I don't cook, I don't clean," Scott replied, "That's for sure."