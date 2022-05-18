Scott Disick Not Expected to Attend Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding in Italy

Scott Disick likely won't be on hand to see his ex say "I do." A source tells ET that the 38-year-old reality star is not expected to attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's nuptials in Italy as of now.

"He's not necessarily in a place where he wants to watch Kourtney get married," the source says. "He just isn't there emotionally yet. Kourtney wouldn't want him there if he’s going to be weird about it."

The happy couple's overseas wedding is set to come after they legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California. During the nuptials, Scott was spending time with the three kids he shares with Kourtney -- Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 -- and unaware of what was going on across town, according to ET's source.

"Scott is very upset and didn’t know about the Santa Barbara wedding ahead of time," the source says. "To find out on social media and through friends was upsetting for him. He's still not happy about everything, but he's trying to remain supportive."

As for Kourtney and Travis, ET's source notes that they "wanted the wedding in Santa Barbara to be very low key."

"It was just about them, and it was amazing," the source says. "They love Santa Barbara and wanted to do it there because it’s such a special place for them."

The wedding was quite intimate, with the bride and groom only inviting one guest each.

"Everyone in Kourtney’s family was busy on Sunday and it was so last minute," the source says. "They decided to have only Kourtney’s grandma, MJ, from her side and Travis' dad from his side for the Santa Barbara wedding. MJ was so happy and thinks Kourtney and Travis are truly a match and in love."

The upcoming Italy nuptials will be more grand, according to the source.

"Kourtney’s big wedding will have the entire family there and be so over the top," the source says. "She is so excited. It will be a bigger moment with all her sisters, family, friends and Travis’ family and friends in Italy. They're looking forward to bringing their fun, funky families together. Kourtney's family is over-the-moon excited for her."