Scott Disick Checked In and Out of Rehab, Facility Speaks Out on Privacy Concerns

UPDATE: In a statement to ET, Noah Nordheimer, President & CEO of All Points North Lodge, addressed privacy concerns following an apparent leaked photo of Scott Disick at the facility.

"My team and I are aware of the information publicized on May 4, 2020 by the Daily Mail and other media sources regarding All Points North (APN) Lodge. The protection of our clients' personal and confidential information is of the utmost importance to us. It is APN’s strict policy to not publicly disclose patient-specific information, including whether or not a particular client is or was being treated at our facility, or has inquired about our services," Nordheimer said. "If it were determined that any information relating to any client was ever obtained from APN facilities and provided to a media outlet, APN will take all legal action available against that individual, including cooperating with law enforcement and other governmental authorities. The APN Lodge team is overwhelmingly a group who dedicates their lives to bettering others and we are sickened by any publication who would report on an individual’s life struggles without their consent."

Scott Disick checked himself into rehab, and has since left, according to reports.

The 36-year-old reality star entered a facility in Colorado, a source tells ET. However, Disick's lawyer released, Marty Singer, released a statement to TMZ claiming he has since checked himself out.

Singer also addressed speculation regarding Disick's reasons for entering rehab, stating, "In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas."

ET's source says both Scott's ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, influenced his decision to seek help.

"Scott Disick has entered rehab for substance abuse issues," the source says. "Scott has struggled with these issues for a while and although he was previously doing well, it was time for him to get help again."

"Kourtney and Sophia were a big proponent in having Scott enter rehab in Colorado," the source continues. "At the end of the day, Scott needs to be clean to be around his children and family and that's everyone’s main focus right now ... is Scott's sobriety and the kids having a healthy father."

According to The Daily Mail, who was first to report the news, Scott has been struggling with family life quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The report also claims that he is continuing to have a hard time dealing with the loss of both his parents a few years ago.

"The entire Kardashian family is supporting him throughout this, including Kourtney," a source told ET in November 2015.

Scott has three children with Kourtney -- 10-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope and 5-year-old Reign. The two split after nine years together in July 2015 after he was snapped showing PDA with his ex, Chloe Bartoli, in Monte Carlo.

In a 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and Khloe Kardashian discussed Scott going to rehab in 2015.

"He wants to really get it together and wants to go to rehab for a really long time and I think that it all sounds amazing but I just hope that he sticks with it," Kim told Khloe at the time.

Kim also shared that Scott told her, "I just want to really get it together this time for my kids."

Meanwhile, in a recent episode of KUWTK, Scott opened up about having a hard time dealing with the deaths of his parents. His mother, Bonnie, died in October 2013, and his father, Jeffrey, died just a few months later in January 2014.

"Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about," Scott told cameras during the episode, while looking through childhood photos. "It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them."

In a preview of an upcoming KUWTK episode, Scott also gave a preview of how quarantine life was going for him.

"I'm starting to get a little stir crazy," he says into a camera he set up in his home.

(This story was originally published May 4 at 2:52 p.m. PT)