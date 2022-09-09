Saweetie Reveals She Thought She Would Be With Quavo for ‘The Rest of Our Lives’

Saweetie is opening up about her relationship with Migos rapper Quavo. The "Icy" rapper is the latest guest on Yung Miami's series, Caresha Please, and the City Girl did not hold back when it came to asking Saweetie some hard-hitting questions about the couple's three-year relationship.

The duo started dating in 2018, and the "Tap In" rapper announced their split back in March 2021, telling followers she was single in no uncertain terms.

"I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character," the "Best Friend" rapper wrote. "Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women."

"I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation," she added.

While they were dating, Saweetie was known to defend Quavo from rumors of infidelity, so it's no surprise that when asked by Yung Miami if he ever cheated, she didn't give a direct answer.

"I think the past is the past and I've moved on since then," she responded, adding that they had "a lot of growing pains together" when asked if their relationship was toxic.

"I thought we was gonna spend the rest of our lives together." Saweetie added. "With him, I just knew it was the one. It was different... I was just hella enthralled with who he was as a human. Even if he wasn't a rapper I would have still been in love with him. It was one of those things."

But when asked why their relationship ended, Saweetie simply said, "Just differences."

Despite the rough ending, Saweeite shared that she felt she "learned how to be a woman" while dating the other rapper.

"I raised in a really tough environment, both of my parents were tough. But since I was in love, I was like, it's time to step it up as a woman," she explained.

Earlier this year, Quavo reflected on their relationship with GQ Hype, recalling the elevator incident that went viral shortly after Saweetie announced their split.

The rapper said that the video -- which showed him and Saweetie in a heated argument struggling over a suitcase before she stumbles to the ground -- still weighs heavy on him. The video, which surfaced in April 2021, also showed Quavo pull Saweetie into the elevator and how he didn't bother to help her back up on her feet after falling to the ground.

Social media roasted Quavo for his behavior and lack of sympathy. A year had already passed since the incident when the video was released, and Saweetie released a statement after TMZ published the video, saying the couple had gotten past the incident and reconciled. Quavo also denied he ever physically abused Saweetie.

When asked about the incident for the GQ Hype story, the rapper is said to have stared down at the floor and said, "If I can ever speak on it, I never once in a million years want to do any harm to any woman, period."

Quavo later added, unprompted, "I don't like what people think. When they saw the elevator thing they thought it was abusive, something crazy."

As far as his next relationship goes, Quavo, who now counts himself a high school graduate and budding actor, told GQ Hype he's slowing his roll in that department as he works on himself.

"I want to establish [myself] as a human being before I step into any more relationships or anything that can steer me off," he said.