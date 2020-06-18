Savannah Guthrie Requires Second Eye Surgery After Complications From Her First

Savannah Guthrie has experienced complications from her December eye surgery. The 48-year-old Today show co-host previously underwent surgery after an accident involving her now 3-year-old son, Charley, throwing a toy truck at her face.

"It's getting better, the surgery worked," Guthrie tells Ellen DeGeneres and her co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, on Thursday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "But a lot of people have complications, I did too, so I have to have cataract surgery."

The Mayo Clinic defines cataract surgery as "a procedure to remove the lens of your eye and, in most cases, replace it with an artificial lens." It is typically outpatient, meaning Guthrie would not have to go into a hospital to have it done and performed by an ophthalmologist.

Despite the fact that the procedure is common, Guthrie notes that she can't currently have the surgery.

"I can't have it until all of this has passed. It's kind of funny, kind of not," she says. "I see but I see blurry spots."

The "this" Guthrie is referring to is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has relocated Guthrie and her family to Upstate New York, where she is still co-anchoring the NBC morning show while Kotb is holding down the fort in the studio.

"We miss each other so much that we actually call during the commercial and talk and then we text through the entire show," Guthrie says of her friendship with Kotb. "I think it's just a matter of when the city's back open. My kids, it's like, we have an apartment in the city. Up until now, they couldn't have even gone to the park. They're just going between two and three rooms... I think we're really just taking it week by week, maybe even day by day."

Guthrie, Kotb, Gayle King and other news anchors recently opened up to ET about the pressures of delivering critical news during these unprecedented times. Watch the clip below for more: