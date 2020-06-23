Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker Reunite in Person to Film the 'Today' Show Outdoors

Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker are together again! The Today show co-anchors reunited in person on Tuesday's episode, both reporting live from Hudson, New York.

Guthrie appeared on the show first, teasing to Hoda Kotb, who was in the Today show studio, that she was "bringing the fun" while reporting from upstate New York. Guthrie proved her point when the camera zoomed out to show Roker standing near her, while still adhering to social-distancing guidelines.

"I told you I was bringing the fun. Well, here's the fun right here. Will you believe this? Al Roker!" Guthrie gushed. "We have been reunited. We did the air hug. We're air kissing."

After lots of love from a safe distance, Kotb lovingly cautioned the pair, " Please don't have too much fun without us there, you two."

Roker took to Instagram to mark the special day, sharing a few socially-distanced selfies with Guthrie.

"Ahhhh. #reunitedanditfeelssogood," he captioned the shots. "So good seeing @savannahguthrie in person here on @todayshow live from #hudsonny"

Both Roker and Guthrie began working from home in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

