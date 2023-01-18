Savannah Chrisley Vows to 'Forever Fight' for Mom Julie Chrisley as Her Parents Enter Prison

Savannah Chrisley has her mom on her mind as her parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley, begin their prison sentences this week.

The 25-year-old podcast host took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of her mom flashing a big grin.

"Will forever fight for this smile," Savannah wrote with a red heart emoji. "I love you mama."

Savannah Chrisley/Instagram Stories

Julie appeared on the most recent episode of Savannah's podcast, Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley, which was recorded before she reported to prison.

During the episode, she spoke about the moments that followed after her and Todd’s motion for bail pending their appeal was denied.

"Two days ago was a really rough day for me," the Chrisley family matriarch said. "And it really shouldn’t have been a rough day for me," she added about the day in court.

Julie said she will be holding onto her faith as she begins her prison sentence.

"Man will let you down. People are not always who they say you are," she said. "People don’t always have your best intentions at heart. I have become stronger in knowing that I’m going to get through it. I may have some bumpy roads ahead. My kids may have some bumpy roads ahead. My husband. But we’re going to get through it."

On Tuesday, Julie and Todd officially surrendered and began their prison sentences. Todd reported to Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security facility.

Julie, meanwhile, was originally set to report to FCI Marianna in Jackson County, Florida, just two hours away, but reported instead to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky, after being re-designated to the facility on Dec. 20. FMC Lexington houses both male and female inmates requiring medical or mental health care and holds inmates of all security classifications.