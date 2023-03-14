Savannah Chrisley Says She Will 'Never Forget' Parents Todd and Julie's Faces When Guilty Verdict Was Read

Savannah Chrisley is recalling the moment her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to prison. On Tuesday's episode of the Off The Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast, the 26-year-old reflected on her parents' reaction when they learned their fate after being convicted of federal tax fraud charges in June.

"I will never forget the moment, sitting in that courtroom every day, a four-week trial," Savannah tells Kaitlyn. "And it took three days for the verdict to come back."

The Unlocked With Savannah host said her family had faith things would work out in their favor.

"I will never forget when they stood up to read the verdicts and it was like, guilty, guilty, guilty, like over and over and over again," she shares. "And I just saw the looks on my parents' faces and just everything, they were just in tears. We were not expecting that, we were like, 'There's no way.'"

In June, Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud.

In November, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, as well as 16 months probation, while Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison, plus 16 months probation. The couple began serving their respective sentences last month.

In the months following the trial, Savannah has been candid about the drastic change her family has undergone and maintained her parents' innocence. When asked by Kaitlyn if she has any resentment toward her parents, the Chrisley Knows Best star said no.

"I'm not at all, just because I know who my parents are," she says. "I know the things they have and have not done. I know the witch hunt. When the government wants someone, they want someone. They're going to do whatever it takes to make it look how they need it to look. There's no resentment whatsoever."

Savannah also shared that her parents are set to file an appeal this month.

"100 percent," she says when asked if her parents are not guilty. "And I hope that this appeal will show those things."

In the months since Todd and Julie's conviction and prison sentences, Savannah has given an update on their lives behind bars, and has been candid about taking on the responsibility of raising her 16-year-old brother, Grayson, and 10-year-old niece, Chloe.

Last week, the reality TV star shared a picture of her, Grayson and Chloe and celebrated their family.

"Hey guys… let’s take a cute pic!!" •••“My family is my life, and everything else comes second as far as what’s important to me." ❤️," Savannah wrote.