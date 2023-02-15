Savannah Chrisley Says It's 'Weird' to See Dad Todd With Gray Hair in Prison

Savannah Chrisley came away with a weird experience after recently visiting her father, Todd Chrisley, in prison.

Savannah opened up about it in the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, recalling how her dad's hair has changed since he reported to Federal Correctional Institute Pensacola in Florida. Todd, who is serving a 12-year prison sentence following his conviction in a federal tax evasion and fraud case, reported to prison on Jan. 17.

"I will say it’s really weird seeing him with grey hair," Savannah confessed. "Like, really weird. He’s definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with grey hair. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!’"

Savannah's mom, Julie, is also behind bars serving a seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky. Todd and Julie were indicted in 2019, and more than two years later, following a three-week trial, both were convicted.

During the same podcast episode, Savannah spoke about having a sense of optimism amid her parents' trials and tribulations.

"Even visiting my dad, like, I know. I have so much hope and so much restored strength that I’m like, ‘This isn’t the end,'" she said. "And I know that they’re going through what they’re going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change. Because whether this appeal works or not, they’re still coming out with a story."

Todd and Julie, who were each sentenced to 16 months probation, reported to prison exactly one week after their motion for bail pending their appeal was denied.

In a previous episode, Savannah got candid about the struggles she's facing caring for her brother, Grayson, 16, and her niece, Chloe, 10, while her parents are locked up, all of which led to Savannah having a "full-on breakdown."

"Right now, where I’m at with Chloe and Grayson and my story…I had a conversation with my dad and he said, 'This is going to be the hardest, but most rewarding thing you've ever done.' I’m starting to see that. It’s so crazy because I went from a place, sitting in the same chair thinking about how mad I was at God, 'Why would you allow all these things to happen?'… Now I’m in a place of such peace," Savannah said of the ups and downs.

"With Chloe and Grayson, they need to see peace and calmness," she continued. "We need to figure out healthier ways to cope with things and deal with things. Even if it’s just little things, I’m trying to implement because I’m not their mom. I’m not their dad. I’m their sister. I want to stay in that role as sister, but it’s hard when you’re in the role of parent and discipline."