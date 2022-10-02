'Saturday Night Live' Mocks Adam Levine & Armie Hammer Scandals in Hilarious Game Show Sketch

As we've all come to learn, some celebs seem to not know how to handle themselves when it comes to DMs. Saturday Night Live poked fun at some recent profile sex scandals on Saturday's season 48 premiere.

Host Miles Teller played game show host Halen Hardy, who oversaw the challenging show Send Something Normal.

"The game is very simple. We have four male celebrity contestants, and all they have to do is reply to a woman's DM on Instagram in a way that is normal," Halen explained. "And fellows, if you send a normal DM, you win $100 million."

The contestants included Adam Levine (played by Mikey Day), Armie Hammer (James Austin Johnson), Neil DeGrasse Tyson (Kenan Thompson) and Bowen Yang, playing himself.

Adam -- who has been at the center of numerous allegations of sending inappropriate messages to women while married to wife Behati Prinsloo -- went first, and was tasked with responding to a young woman who messaged him, "Hey, Adam, huge fan. Love your music."

"OK. Tough call. Can I see her most liked vacation photo?" Adam replied. After seeing a photo of the woman in a bikini, Adam had his answer ready: "All right. Going to kick things off with a 'Holy moly!' But I got three more, though. 'Holy moly! Holy crap! Your body is making my penis smile.'

"All right. Sorry, Adam. You almost had it there," Halen responded, disappointedly.

Meanwhile, Armie was challenged with responding to the message, "Hey, Armie, hope you're doing okay."

"Alright, look, I know there's been a lot of talk about me in the press, but I've done a lot of work on myself, and I've changed. So I have my message," Armie replied, offering, "'I want to break open your bones and suck out the marrow.'"

it’s time for everyone’s favorite game show:

send something normal #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/LGLbDvSzDI — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 2, 2022

The sketch came after Teller showed off his comedy chops in the show's cold open sketch, playing Payton Manning with some help from special guest Jon Hamm.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.