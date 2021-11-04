'Saturday Night Live:' Kid Cudi's Floral Dress and Chris Farley Shirt Win the Internet

Kid Cudi made his debut as a Saturday Night Livemusical guest over the weekend, and made a splash with two bold performances.

From paying tribute to the late Chris Farley to rocking a floral dress, Cudi's sets certainly lit the internet on fire.

For his first number of the night, the artist took to the Studio 8H stage for a performance of "Tequila Shots," rocking a t-shirt with a headshot of Farley's face, under a green mohair sweater.

Fans took to Twitter after the performance to share their appreciation for Cudi's celebration of Farley -- who died in 1997 at age 33, and is considered to be one of the most beloved comics to ever be a part of the cast.

Many fans also called out Cudi's apparent tribute to Kurt Cobain, linking his green sweater to the sweater Cobain famously wore during Nirvana's MTV Unplugged concert in 1993. Cobain died in 1994 at age 27.

Kid Cudi tapped nicely into our subconscious tonight, rockin’ a green mohair cardigan like Kurt. The Farley headshot tee was a nice touch, too. #SNL pic.twitter.com/YGdqpt48Ln — Tyler Conway (@TylerConway) April 11, 2021

Kid Cudi with a wonderful shirt choice on SNL. pic.twitter.com/4nNHrNizlO — Tim Donovan (@Ledfloyd13) April 11, 2021

Cudi then raised the bar for SNL surprises when he took the stage for his second number, performing "Sad People" while rocking a floral dress and looking absolutely fantastic in it.

He paired the dress with a skull and flower necklace, and Twitter's unanimous decision seemed to be that Cudi's bold fashion statement was one of the biggest highlights of the night.

Kid Cudi is SERVING in this dress #SNL pic.twitter.com/PevDVFhkzg — Diamond Song (@diamondsong42) April 11, 2021

okay this musical performance by Kid Cudi is EVERYTHING!!! #SNL pic.twitter.com/FRsBRY3GMO — Lesley❦ (@lesleyskata) April 11, 2021

KID CUDI IS WEARING A FLORAL DRESS ON SNL AND HES ABLE TO PULL OFF A FLORAL DRESS — aqua (@imsomfsensitive) April 11, 2021

The goat @KidCudi killing it on #SNL one of the best ever to do it in a dress pic.twitter.com/wBa3qsT2s2 — Jake Cardenas (@JakeCardenas6) April 11, 2021

Kid Cudi rocking a dress on SNL during his set. And killing it BTW.



Hell yeah! Lots of life tonight. pic.twitter.com/SDXpFQu9ZD — Sebastian J (@SebJackson90) April 11, 2021

