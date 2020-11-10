'Saturday Night Live': Jim Carrey's Joe Biden Turns Into Mike Pence's Fly In Debate 'Cold Open' Sketch

Maya Rudolph reprised her role as Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, and once again stole the spotlight. Rudolph's Harris faced off against Beck Bennett's Mike Pence in a Cold Open sketch lampooning the Vice Presidential Debates, with a surreal, surprise appearance from Jim Carrey's Joe Biden.

Moderator Susan Page (played by Kate McKinnon) opened the debates and welcomed both candidates to the stage. After Pence quietly took to his podium, Rudolph's Harris took the stage while dancing and spraying two cans of Lysol into the air around her.

The first topic of debate was, as expected, the coronavirus, and Bennett's Pence mostly just tried to interrupt Harris until she shut him down like a boss. Then, Harris got down to business.

"They said they wanted to keep us calm, but let me ask the American people this: How calm were you when you didn't know where you were going to get your next roll of toilet paper?" Harris asked. "How calm were you when you were staring at that cardboard tube when you finished the roll, and you thought, 'Well, it's technically paper.' And how calm were you when even that tube was gone and you looked at your old t-shirts and a pair of scissors and thought, 'Are we doing this?'"

After some additional bickering, the sketch finally got to the one moment everyone was expecting and looking forward to from the start: the fly on Pence's head.

In the universe of this sketch, the fly is actually Biden, who tried to teleport into the debates, but due to a mix-up with the teleportation machine, ends up getting turned into the insect instead (ala the classic body horror flick The Fly).

The whole sketch sort of goes off the rails at that point when another fly joins Biden on Pence's head. Only this fly is actually the late Herman Cain, who has been reincarnated as a fly.

"These fools, Trump and Pence, killed me, man!" Fly-Cain yells. "They invited me to a rally with no mask and said, 'Everything's fine!'"

The story behind 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘭𝘺. pic.twitter.com/IpawB5Y86U — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 11, 2020

Despite the weirdness of the sketch, Rudolph's bemused Harris kept things fun with nothing more than brilliant side-eye and hilarious facial reactions.

Check out the video below to hear more from Rudolph on what it means to be playing Harris during an election year.

SNL airs live, coast-to-coast, on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.