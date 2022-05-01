'Saturday Night Live' Exits Include Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney

Season 48 of Saturday Night Live will look very different. Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney will not return to the long-running sketch series next season, ET has learned.

McKinnon and Bryant both joined SNL in 2012, while Mooney was cast on the series the following year. Deadline was first to report the news. NBC had no comment when reached by ET.

When ET’s Will Marfuggi spoke to Bryant in March, she had yet to decide if she'd return to the series for another season.

"It's definitely where I've grown up," Bryant told ET of SNL. "I truly am taking it one minute at a time. I’m just kind of going to see where I feel at the end of the season. And right now we’re still in the middle of it, so I guess I’ll cross that bridge when I get there."

The latest cast exits come shortly after ET learned that Pete Davidson, who joined SNL in 2014, will not be back for season 48. Variety was first to report Davidson's departure.

SNL is set to wrap its 47th season on Saturday, with host Natasha Lyonne and musical guest Japanese Breakfast. Deadline reports that Saturday's season finale may end with a big group goodbye, featuring all four of the exiting cast members.

Watch the video below for more on SNL.