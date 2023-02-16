Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants to Join 'And Just Like That' After Memorable 'SATC' Cameo (Exclusive)

Gellar guest starred in a season 3 episode of Sex and the City playing Debbie, a junior development executive who pitches Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw on the idea of turning her weekly columns into a full-fledged Hollywood movie. The actress was headlining The WB's Buffy the Vampire Slayer at the time and told ET during an exclusive sit-down celebrating her SCAD TVFest Icon Award honor that it was a challenge having the schedules line up where she would be able to appear on Sex and the City.

"This is a great story. I was desperate to be on it and [creator] Darren [Starr] had written me a couple roles and I couldn't get out of Buffy to film and I was really upset. And he said to me, 'We're coming to L.A.' I'll make it work,' so he wrote this role," Gellar told ET.

"I worked all day on Buffy. I had two hours in between. I had a 10 p.m. call time for Sex and the City and I said, 'Are you gonna get to me?' because I had been working since 5 in the morning. He said, 'We're gonna get to you, we're gonna get to you.' I got there at 10 p.m. They got to me at 5 a.m. or 4:30 a.m. the next day so I was delirious doing that scene, but I was also deliriously excited," she recalled.

Gellar surmised that since her character, Debbie, appeared on Sex and the City, she's gone on to accomplish great things in Hollywood. Naturally, it'd make sense for a revisit for that character on And Just Like That, she argued.

"I feel like the [development] girl, which is what she was then, is probably running a studio and maybe she has a place to come back," Gellar soft-pitched.

Then, she put out a call for a potential return to the showrunner: "Michael Patrick King, are you listening?"

Watch the original scene below.

Gellar sat down with ET to celebrate receiving the SCAD TVFest Icon Award and she looked back on her decades-long career, going down memory lane on many of her iconic roles, as well as memorable red carpet and on-set moments.

"I can’t speak of myself and call myself an icon 'cause that feels very odd, but I’m really, really honored," the 45-year-old actress said. "I’m hoping that this isn’t some retirement party they’re throwing me."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for SCAD