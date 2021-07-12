Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals How Her Kids Reacted to Watching 'Buffy' for the First Time (Exclusive)

Sarah Michelle Gellar has some young Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans on her hands! The actress says her two children have started watching the iconic horror series and have taken a liking to it.

"My kids, up until the pandemic, hadn't really seen anything that I had done except, I think they'd seen Scooby Doo," Gellar recently told ET's Rachel Smith. "But during the pandemic, my daughter and my son started Buffy, and it was so interesting to watch their reactions."

The actress -- who joined ET alongside her Masters of the Universe: Revelation co-stars Chris Wood and Tiffany Smith -- explained that her 11-year-old daughter Charlotte and her 8-year-old son Rocky, whom she shares with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., both enjoy the show for different reasons.

"My boy was into it for the villains, and my daughter was into it for the love stories," Gellar explained.

Now, with her role as Teela in the new animated Master of the Universe franchise at Netflix, Gellar is playing another fearless female hero, and she's looking forward to being a part of another project her young children could enjoy.

"I was actually excited to have something [to show my kids.] I let my young kids watch Cruel Intentions all of the time because you know it's totally appropriate," she said with a laugh.

The actress explained that portraying strong female heroic figures is "definitely something that I always gravitated towards," because when she was young, there aren't a lot of fictional female women she felt she could look up to and strive to be like.

"There was Wonder Woman, but she was like an amazon or whatever, it was not somebody that I could relate to," she reflected. "So now, to be able to [show], for young girls growing up, that there are super heroes in all of us and it can be any of us, it's just really an honor."

Gellar first mentioned that she'd started watching Buffy with her kids back in October during an appearance on the Kelly Clarson Show, and admitted that she's "the world's biggest disappointment for them" due to her poor memory of her time on the show.

"They'll always ask questions and I'll be like, 'I don't remember. I'll have to text someone and ask,'" she said at the time. "They think they know it better than me at this point."

Meanwhile, for Wood -- who voices the mighty He-Man in Masters of the Universe: Revelation -- the series presents him an opportunity to play a hero his infant son can look up to in the future.

"I have an almost 10-month-old son," said Wood, who welcomed his first child, Huxley, in September, with his wife, Supergirl star Melissa Benoist. "Watching the show with him and my wife last night, just fully nerding out, imagining when he's older and I'm going to get to watch [with him]... I can't wait to share this with him when he's older."

Wood added proudly, "I'm going to be the nerdiest dad of all dads."

Masters of the Universe: Revelations premieres July 23 on Netflix.