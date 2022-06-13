Sarah Michelle Gellar Details 'Tough' COVID-19 Recovery After Asthma Struggles

Sarah Michelle Gellar is giving fans an update following her recent COVID-19 diagnosis. On Monday, the 45-year-old actress posted a note on her Instagram Stories, sharing that she has been having a hard time with the virus.

“I realize I've been really quiet on here. After two and a half years COVID finally got me. Thankfully I’m vaccinated and boosted,” she wrote. “But to those out there that say 'it’s just a cold' ...maybe for some lucky people it is. But for this (relatively) young fit person, who has struggled with asthma and lung issues her entire life, that is not my experience.”

Gellar when on to add that she has been following all of the proper protocols. Even still, COVID has been hard to manage.

Instagram/@sarahmgellar

“Even with therapeutics and all my protocols it’s been tough. I know I’m on the road to recovery, but it’s certainly not been an easy road. I’ll be back soon (hopefully with super antibodies...even if just for a bit).”

Before ending her note, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star shared a quote from a friend that puts how she’s feeling into further perspective for her followers. “To quote a friend of mine - 'I will wear a mask in my shower if that means I don’t get this again.'"

Gellar, who is married to Freddie Prinze Jr., did not share if her husband or their two children, Charlotte, 12, and Rocky, 9, tested positive as well.

Gellar joins a list of celebrities and public figures who have shared their positive COVD-19 diagnoses with their fans and followers since the pandemic began in 2020.