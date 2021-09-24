Sarah Jessica Parker Mourns Willie Garson: 'I Will Miss Everything About You'

Sarah Jessica Parker is remembering her dear friend and Sex and the City co-star, Willie Garson. Parker took to Instagram. on Friday to share a touching tribute to Garson, who died on Tuesday following a short illness. Garson had also been suffering from pancreatic cancer, according to People. He was 57.

Parker shared a series of photos of her and Garson, including some from their time on the HBO series, where Garson played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw's GBF. In the post, Parker shared her sadness at Garson's passing and reminisced on some of their greatest memories together as one of the show's most-loved duos.

"It's been unbearable," Parker wrote. "Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ."

"Willie. I will miss everything about you," she continued. "And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface. My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa."

Parker concluded her post with the last thing Garson told her. "These were his last words to me. 'Great bangles all around,'" she wrote. "Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP."

Garson was reprising his iconic role in the HBO Max revival And Just Like That... Photos of Parker and Garson were snapped on set in July.

While Parker did not immediately speak out or post publicly about Garson's death, she did comment under her And Just Like That... co-star Chris Noth's post Wednesday, letting fans know that she was just not ready to publicly share her feelings about Garson's shocking death.

Noth shared a photo of Parker as her SATC character, walking alongside Garson down one of New York City's busy streets. The pair was walking arm in arm, with Parker looking to be laughing at something the late actor was saying. "Willie❤️💔," Noth captioned the sweet snap.

"Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx," Parker commented.

Several of Garson's other SATC co-stars also took to social media to pay tribute and share their memories.

Mario Cantone, whose character Anthony Marentino marries Garson's Stanford Blatch character in the Sex and the City 2 film, took to Instagram and shared a snapshot of himself and Garson, dressed to the nines, and smiling for the camera at a black tie gala.

"I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness," Cantone wrote. "Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie. Rest …I love you."

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon also shared an emotional tribute as well, alongside a throwback photo of herself and Garson. Nixon wrote, "So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @Willie.Garson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life."

"He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always," she continued. "My heart goes out to his son, @Nathen_Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad."

Kim Cattrall took to Twitter to share her condolences for the loss, along with a photo of herself and Garson from an episode of Sex and the City.

"Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family," Cattrall wrote. "Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo."

Additionally, Kristin Davis posted a lengthy message to Instagram in honor of her SATC co-star reading, "I first met Willie in 1995 on the spooky nighttime set of the X-Files. He immediately made me laugh. Little did I know that we would have the joy of sharing Sex and the City + And Just Like That together. Willie is beloved by our entire community. He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him. But I really want to pay tribute to his fearless commitment to single fatherhood. We spoke about being single parents through adoption often. And nothing gave him more joy and pride than his son Nathen. Nathen’s strength and wisdom beyond his years are evident in his beautiful tribute to his dad. The outpouring of love is earned dear Willie. I am thankful for all of the time we had and grateful that so much of your bright light is on film forever. Maybe we can do our podcast the next time around ? We love you forever xoxo."