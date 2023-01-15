Sarah Hyland Says Chris Harrison Contacted Wells Adams After Podcast Shout-Out (Exclusive)

Sarah Hyland opened up on Sunday about former Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison mentioning her husband Wells Adams in his podcast last week. The Modern Family alum said that Harrison contacted her husband -- a former Bachelorette contestant -- to let him know about the shout-out.

The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever...With Chris Harrisonreleased its first two episodes on iHeartRadio on Jan. 8.

"I haven't listened to it yet," Hyland told ET's Denny Directo at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday. "I think [Harrison] texted Wells about it, being like, 'Heads up I talked about you in the second episode,' but I don't know what he said or anything."

Hyland wasn't surprised that the comments were not controversial -- Harrison remembered Adams as a supportive figure in the Bachelorette community. "Everybody loves Wells," she said.

The podcast is Harrison's first project after exiting the Bachelor franchise in June 2021 amid allegations of racism after he defended eventual Bachelor winner Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist actions.

After facing backlash for his comments made during the interview, Harrison apologized for "wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism." Amid ongoing criticism from fans and contestants, Harrison released a second statement, sharing that he would not be hosting the After the Final Rose special for Matt James' season of the show, which was airing at the time.

Hyland also took a moment on Sunday's red carpet to celebrate the season 2 renewal of her newest show, Pitch Perfect spinoff Bumper in Berlin.

"I was so excited to work with everybody again," she said of the renewal news. "Megan Amran, our showrunner, is just a genius, an utter genius, I love working with her she is an amazing human being."

Hyland also added her excitement to join her co-stars, Adam Devine, Flula Borg, Jameela Jamil, and Lera Abova.