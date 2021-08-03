Sarah Ferguson Reveals What She Thinks of Prince Harry's Upcoming Tell-All Memoir (Exclusive)

Sarah Ferguson has no issues with Prince Harry's upcoming tell-all memoir. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the mother of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice about her new romance novel, and she also weighed in on Harry's highly anticipated book that's set to release in 2022.

Earlier this month, Harry and Penguin Random House confirmed that the 36-year-old royal's memoir is currently in the works. According to the publisher, Harry will share "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him." Fergie told ET that Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, would be proud of him and also praised his wife, Meghan Markle, for writing her own children's book earlier this year called The Bench.

"I think the fact that Meghan's written a children's book is really good, well done her, because anyone that sits there writing a book, it's really hard," Fergie says. "'Cause you have to keep it all very condensed, if it's children's. With Harry, I think he's got a lot to say and, really, I think Diana would be really proud of her sons, and their wives and the [grandkids]."

"And he's such a good boy, you know, I think in life there's no question that there's far too judgment and there should be more compassion and support in every way on everybody," she continues. "My mission statement of my charity is no race, creed, color or any other denomination -- we stand together and we fight for the right for a child to dare to dream."

Fergie has fond memories of Diana, including Diana's 1981 wedding to Prince Charles.

"Diana gave me the material to wear in turquoise, and it was really beautiful," she recalls of the dress that she wore to the occasion. "She loved me wearing turquoise. ... She was my best friend, since she was 14 and I was 16. ... I couldn't have a better seat. And I was very proud that she gave me the material to wear to the wedding."

Fergie's wedding to Prince Andrew was its own glamorous affair in 1986, though the two ended up divorcing. Their divorce was finalized in 1996.

"We are very happily divorced to each other," she tells ET of her current relationship with Andrew. "It seems to work. I suppose he understands that I have a lot to do in the world. I'm a philanthropreneur. You bet you've never heard that word before. A philanthropreneur from the heart. And my children have donated me to the world's children and now they've donated grandma to the world's children too. It's just where I'm happiest to be, to fly free, to build my skills."

"I just fly free," she adds. "I'm very lucky to get on very well, but we do practice the 3 C's, which is communicate, compromise, and compassion."

Fergie said that marrying into the royal family did influence her new romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass. The book follows Lady Margaret, whose parents have arranged for her a society marriage. Shortly before her betrothal is to be announced, Margaret flees, leaving her parents to explain her sudden absence to a ballroom full of distinguished guests.

"This character goes against the confines of 1870 where she was to be controlled by men -- and a lady does not wish to be controlled by men," she says.

Fergie still very much believes in love though her marriage to Andrew didn't work out.

"I'm such a romantic. ...I deeply believe in the romance of life," she says. "...I'm a romantic at heart. I have lived every girl's dream of marrying a prince."