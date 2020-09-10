Sandra Oh Reacts to Fans Binge-Watching 'Grey's Anatomy' in Quarantine (Exclusive)

Sandra Oh is thrilled Grey's Anatomy is still bringing people joy 15 years after its premiere. On Friday's episode of Entertainment Tonight, ET's Lauren Zima speaks to the 49-year-old actress about how people have been turning to the long-running drama amid quarantine, a trend she fully supports.

Oh starred on Grey's as Dr. Cristina Yang from 2005 to 2014. She first noticed a new crop of fans for the series when it started streaming on Netflix, and predicts that more people will continue to discover it as time goes on.

"You just want people to enjoy the stories because there's a real great comfort in Grey's, a great familiarity," she says. "... I’m really happy to be a part of that."

Grey's was just one of many projects Oh has been a part of; from The Princess Diaries to Killing Eve, her roles have run the gamut. It's only in the last two years, though, that she has started to see positive change in Hollywood when it comes to diversity. Even so, Oh says the fight for good, inclusive roles is far from over.

"I'm very, very grateful that my dance card is full," Oh says of her upcoming slew of projects, before explaining why it's still not easy to be a non-white actress.

"I’m noticing interesting and different challenges," she says. "When you tell diverse stories and you have diverse characters, you can't make stuff the same way. You can't make stuff the way you have for white stories. The system is set up for storytelling to go at a certain pace, and integrate a certain type of budget, and blah blah blah."

"What I’m realizing now is that we want to tell your story... but we want to tell your story on a schedule of how we would tell a white story," Oh continues. "It doesn't work that way."

One project that's being told in its own way is Over the Moon, Oh's new animated film with an all-Asian cast. The movie tells the story of a girl who builds a rocket to meet a mythical goddess on the moon, but, according to Oh, it's really about "a blended family...[and] how you have to move [on from] and confront grief."

As for the impact of the project, Oh hopes that it'll be "an opening for diverse storytelling."

"I am so happy to be a part of it in any kind of way," she says. "This project has so much heart in it, and great music, and just beautiful animation. So it’s a real gift to be a part of the cast."

Over the Moon will be in select theaters on Oct. 9. It will premiere on Netflix Oct. 23.