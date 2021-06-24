Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover to Receive Oscars at 2022 Governors Awards

Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover will be honored at the 2022 Governors Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the news on Thursday, adding that Elaine May and Liv Ullmann will also receive statuettes at the event next year.

Jackson, May and Ullmann will all receive Honorary Oscars, while Glover will be presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

"We are thrilled to present this year’s Governors Awards to four honorees who have had a profound impact on both film and society," Academy President David Rubin said in a statement. "Sam Jackson is a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across genres and generations and audiences worldwide, while Elaine May’s bold, uncompromising approach to filmmaking, as a writer, director and actress, reverberates as loudly as ever with movie lovers."

"Liv Ullmann’s bravery and emotional transparency has gifted audiences with deeply affecting screen portrayals, and Danny Glover’s decades-long advocacy for justice and human rights reflects his dedication to recognizing our shared humanity on and off the screen," the statement continued.

The Honorary Award is given "to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy."

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, meanwhile, is given "to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry."

The 94th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 27, 2022.