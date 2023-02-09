Sam Asghari Hits 'Star Trek: Picard' Carpet as Britney Spears Speaks Out Amid Intervention News

Sam Asghari made a public appearance on Thursday amid the news that a planned intervention for his wife, Britney Spears, was scrapped. The 28-year-old model and actor walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles for the premiere of Star Trek: Picard's final season.

Asghari did not speak with any press on the red carpet, but did pose for photographs in a matching black-and-red plaid jacket and pants. He also shared a video on his Instagram Story of himself greeting the crowd. "They thought I was @robkardashianofficial," he joked, adding with a laughing, crying face emoji.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Sam Asghari/Instagram Stories

Shortly after his solo appearance, Spears took to Instagram, posting a message to her followers about the recent news surrounding her substance abuse struggles and an intervention attempt.

"It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough !!!" Spears wrote. "I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well!!!"

She also referenced Asghari, writing, "As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read!!!"

ET previously learned there was a planned intervention to address Spears' mental health and substance abuse issues.

A source told ET that the 41-year-old pop star has "struggled with drugs over the years," and that family and friends grew so concerned recently that they planned an intervention. ET reached out to Spears' rep for comment. According to TMZ, which first broke the news, the intervention was planned for Tuesday but the plan never got off the ground after Spears got wind of it.

The outlet reported, citing multiple sources, that the plan included Spears' manager renting a house where the singer would spend two months while she received medical treatment and psychological counseling. Asghari, the manager, an interventionist and doctors were all reportedly planning to confront Spears at her Los Angeles home and try to convince her she needed to get help.

But those plans, TMZ reports, fell through when Spears became "somewhat aware" of the plan and the intervention -- which did not involve Spears' father, Jamie, nor her two sons, Jayden and Sean -- was scrapped. But according to the outlet, Spears did meet with a doctor late Wednesday afternoon and it "went well."