Salma Hayek Turns 54 and Celebrates With Gorgeous Bathing Suit Snaps

Salma Hayek is 54 and looking better than ever. The Mexican actress celebrated turning a year older on Wednesday by showing off her gorgeous figure and flawless self in a number of sizzling snaps. In her Instagram pics, Hayek wears a yellow cut-out swimsuit and matching skirt by Melissa Odabash.

"I am very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years. Thank you for all the birthday wishes, especially to my fans who made a special account for my birthday," she captioned the post, adding, "What a gift! @salmahappybirthday ✨ ."

The Frida star received birthday messages from celeb pals like Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, Gemma Chan, Freida Pinto and many more.

A day before turning 54, Hayak posted another fabulous set of pics of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit, a black wrap and white floppy hat.

"Guess who’s turning 54 tomorrow? By the way, this is not a Throwback Thursday!" she wrote alongside the pic.

Earlier this year, Hayek had the best response to an internet troll who accused her of having "too much Botox." After sharing a stunning selfie of herself at the beach, she quipped back, "I don't have Botox, but thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it's time."

Hayek did get candid with ET last December, when she revealed that she had thought about getting Botox to get into character as beauty mogul Claire Luna for her flick, Like a Boss.

While she wasn't able to go through with it, because she had another movie coming up that required "no makeup and no hair" styling -- "I couldn't have had that leftovers" -- she said she wasn't opposed to it in the future.

